By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” will be heard in the Waxahachie Independent School District this year after all.

The district announced this week that it will proceed with graduation ceremonies for the WISD Classes of 2020 at Lumpkins Stadium. The Texas Education Agency has released updated guidance related to in-person graduation ceremonies, allowing them to go ahead.

Additionally, the district has announced that it will hold a parade for its graduating seniors on Tuesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Waxahachie High School. The parade route will follow the perimeter of the high school.

Based on the most recent guidance from the TEA, WISD will move forward with commencement for WHS on Friday, June 5 and for Global High School on Saturday, June 6. Both will begin at 8 p.m. and will be held at the stadium.

“While we have been cleared to conduct outdoor graduation ceremonies, we must do so while adhering to guidelines designed to protect the health and safety of students, guests, and staff,” the district said in a statement.

Social distancing practices will be followed and seniors will be allowed four tickets each, the district said. Tickets will be distributed to students on Friday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Career and Technology entrance at WHS and at the Global High School front foyer

Also, seniors will not be required to attend the ceremony in order to graduate. All seniors, however, should contact the district no later than May 29 to indicate whether or not they plan to attend.

All participating students and family members will be required to undergo screening for COVID-19 before the event, and anyone found to have symptoms will be excluded from participation.

WISD administrators, security, and Waxahachie Police Department officers will strictly enforce all social distancing requirements before, during, and after the ceremonies.

Further details are available at the WISD website, www.wisd.org.

As in previous years, the graduation ceremony will be live-streamed so that those who are unable to attend in person may watch from the safety of their homes.

“We must have cooperation from guests and students in order for us to be able to conduct this event,” the district said. “Providing our seniors the graduation ceremony that they deserve has been our goal throughout the events of this spring and we thank you for your patience with us as we work to conduct a memorable evening for the Waxahachie High School Class of 2020.”