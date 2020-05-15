Removing emergency protections that had been set up in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Texas Supreme Court has decreed that eviction proceedings can resume starting Tuesday.

The court also removed debt-collection protections that have been in place for almost two months.

Chief Justice Nathan Hecht said Friday the changes were made as the state continues efforts to reopen the economy.

"The pandemic hit like a tornado, and we thought a statewide standstill would allow landlords and tenants to stop and take a breath, and maybe it would tone down fear for a little while," Hecht said.

"But the state's trying to reopen. and we’re are all going to have to deal fully with the hard issues that we face," he added. "These issues are hard on everyone — tenants, landlords, society, everyone."

The Supreme Court placed evictions on hold in mid-March, earning praise from Gov. Greg Abbott for offering a lifeline to Texans feeling the impact of business closings and other efforts to limit the impact of COVID-19.

But the court’s latest emergency order, issued Thursday night, allows residential eviction proceedings to resume in justice of the peace courts on Tuesday, with eviction notices and warnings allowed to be posted on properties beginning May 26.

There was a caveat: Eviction matters filed between March 27 and July 25 cannot proceed without a sworn petition stating that the property is not subject to a temporary moratorium on evictions imposed by the federal CARES Act. The relief act, passed by Congress in March, blocked evictions for tenants who receive federal rent assistance.

Hecht said the court was told that about one-third of Texas tenants are covered by the CARES Act exception, which includes landlords with certain mortgages obtained through federal financing.

The new order on evictions also gives justices of the peace the authority to determine how to proceed based on local conditions, Hecht said.

In Travis County, for example, all evictions proceedings are on hold until June 1 for residential and commercial properties, unless the matter involves the imminent threat of physical harm or criminal activity.

In a separate order issued late Thursday, the court also removed debt-collection protections that had blocked court proceedings, writs of garnishment and turnover orders since March.

Hecht said the Supreme Court is monitoring the situation daily and could revisit the consumer protections if justices determine that they were lifted too early.

"If it turns out that more time is needed at some point, the court can take another look," he said.

Fred Fuchs, housing group coordinator for Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, which provides free legal services to those in need, said he appreciated the requirement that landlords must verify compliance with the CARES Act.

"We believe this will protect many tenants from evictions in violation of the protections enacted by Congress," he said, adding that this is an extremely difficult time for tenants and their families.

"We would hope that instead of filing evictions, landlords will work with any tenants who have fallen behind on rent by granting forbearance and establishing affordable payment agreements," he said.

The changes drew criticism from four Democratic candidates in the November election for seats on the currently all-Republican Supreme Court.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and nearly 1.9 million Texans find themselves out of work, the Texas Supreme Court has decided to end their moratorium on eviction and debt collection proceedings, allowing landlords to evict Texas families in the middle of this pandemic," the candidates said in a joint statement.

"There is nothing just or fair about this misguided decision that lacks common sense and decency," said candidates Amy Clark Meachum, Gisela Triana, Kathy Cheng and Staci Williams.