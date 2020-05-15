The Ellis County Local Health Authority has been notified of six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries.

This increases the countywide total to 265 cases of COVID-19, including 181 recoveries.

According to a news release, “These six additional cases of COVID-19 include a 52 year-old male of Glenn Heights, a 20 year-old male and 69 year-old male of Ennis, a 53 year-old male of Red oak, and a 62 year-old female and 63 year-old male of Waxahachie.”

Additionally, Ellis County will be hosting another free mobile testing site with details to come. All tests administered are by appointment only. Eligible residents will drive to the designated place for testing and will be notified by phone of the results.