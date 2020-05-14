25 years ago:

LOS ANGELES - Attempting to blunt the testimony of the prosecution’s star DNA witness, a lawyer for O.J. Simpson on Friday hit biochemist Robin Cotton with questions and suggestions about evidence planting, contamination and a mystery killer.

50 years ago:

Weary disaster workers were struggling to keep up with mounting problems Wednesday night as the death toll rose to 21 from the tornado which ravaged vital parts of the city 48 hours earlier.

75 years ago:

SAN ANTONIO - Staff Sgt. Augustin Lucio of Route one, box one, San Marcos, Tex. was the first army veteran discharged at the Fort Sam Houston separation center today. Sergeant Lucio fought with the Second division in Europe.

100 years:

Reports have been persistently circulated the past few weeks that the Lubbock Sanitarium has raised its rates.