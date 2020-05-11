There have been eighteen additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries, in Ellis County.

This increases the countywide total to 233 cases of COVID-19, including 160 recoveries.

Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services(DSHS) has reported the death of a 70 year-old female resident of Legend Oaks in Waxahachie. This makes 11 total losses in the facility.

These eighteen additional cases include:

Ennis:

- 14 year-old female

- 24 year-old female

- 30 year-old male

- 35 year-old female

- 40 year-old female

Midlothian:

- 43 year-old female

Red Oak:

- 3 year-old female

- 6 year-old female

- 9 year-old female

- 33 year-old male

- 67 year-old female

Waxahachie:

- 48 year-old female

- 66 year-old female

- 66 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

- 69 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

- 91 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

- 92 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

- 94 year-old female (Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation)

As of today, 2,606 tests have been reported administered in Ellis County by DSHS.

Currently, Ellis County is hosting a free mobile testing site. All tests administered are by appointment only. Tomorrow is the last day the testing site will be available.

In order to be eligible for a test, a resident must have at least one of the following symptoms:

• Fever and/or chills

• Cough (Dry or Productive)

• Fatigue

• Body aches/muscle or joint pain

• Shortness of Breath

• Sore Throat

• Headaches

• Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

• Nasal Congestion

• Loss of Taste and/or Smell

All tests administered are by appointment only. Eligible residents will drive to the Waxahachie Civic Center on 2000 Civic Center Ln, Waxahachie.

Results will be given through the phone.

To schedule an appointment call (512) 883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/ to register online.