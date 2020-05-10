Warm temperatures and dry conditions will make for a pleasant Mother’s Day for Central Texas families. For those who forgot, this is a reminder to call your momma.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and an overnight low around 59, the National Weather Service said.

Some moisture moving into the area overnight should make for a mostly sunny Monday. But an isolated shower or thunderstorm could happen in the mid-afternoon, forecasters said.

That disturbance Monday afternoon could carry out through the overnight hours and into Tuesday.

A weaker disturbance could mean a low chance for showers and storms across the area Wednesday evening. Meteorologists expect Wednesday and Thursday to be sunny and warm.

Models indicate increasing rain chances across much of the area Friday into next weekend.

A gradual warming trend is expected to occur throughout the week, forecasters said.

Here is what the week ahead looks like:

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 83 and an overnight low around 66. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible after 2 a.m.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, meaning mostly cloudy skies with a high near 84 and an overnight low around 68.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 86 and an overnight low around 70.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 90 and an overnight low around 71.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a high near 88 and an overnight low around 70.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a high near 84.