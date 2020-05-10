Sunday

May 10, 2020 at 5:56 PM


From Monday, May 11, to Tuesday, May 12, Ellis County will be hosting another free mobile testing site for Ellis County residents. This will be a two-day testing site and by appointment only.


Registration for this testing site began at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.


To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19, such as:



Fever and/or chills


Cough (Dry or Productive)


Fatigue


Body aches/muscle or joint pain o Shortness of Breath


Sore Throat


Headaches


Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea


Nasal Congestion


Loss of Taste and/or Smell

Testing will take place at the Waxahachie Sports Complex located on 151 Broadhead Road.


To Schedule an appointment, call (512) 883-2400 or go to https://txcovidtest.org/ .