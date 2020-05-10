From Monday, May 11, to Tuesday, May 12, Ellis County will be hosting another free mobile testing site for Ellis County residents. This will be a two-day testing site and by appointment only.

Registration for this testing site began at 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

To be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19, such as:

Fever and/or chillsCough (Dry or Productive)FatigueBody aches/muscle or joint pain o Shortness of BreathSore ThroatHeadachesNausea/Vomiting/DiarrheaNasal CongestionLoss of Taste and/or Smell

Testing will take place at the Waxahachie Sports Complex located on 151 Broadhead Road.

To Schedule an appointment, call (512) 883-2400 or go to https://txcovidtest.org/ .