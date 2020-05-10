The Amarillo Fire Department said a Saturday morning house fire in the 4300 block of S. Ong St. resulted in no injuries and has been ruled accidental.

Per an AFD media release, at 10:52 a.m. the department received a report of a possible fire at the site, with fire crews arriving on the scene at 10:59 a.m. to find light smoke coming from inside the home.

The homeowner notified AFD he noticed smoke coming from the area where he was conducting some minor plumbing work.

Crews were able to locate the fire between the exterior brick and the interior wall of the home. Once the fire was accessed, they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Damage to the home has been estimated at $5,000.