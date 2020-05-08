On April 22, Ellis County Judge Todd Little assembled an Economic Recovery Task Force that have established safety regulations for the reopening of Ellis County.

The task force is made up of more than 35 members representing Ellis County industries, mayors, city managers, and medical professionals.

“The effects of these unprecedented times have impacted our way of life here in Ellis County and across Texas. Our people have come together and are ready to get back to work while promoting the health of the community. We wanted to be certain as Governor Abbott looked to reopening the State of Texas, we were prepared locally to re-engage the economy. The provided guidelines have been compiled by and for the economic success of Ellis County businesses and organizations.” Little stated.

Additionally, the Task Force will take the precautions needed to follow the timeline outlined by Gov. Abbott for reopening businesses, while prioritizing the health and safety of all residents, the news release said.

The following is a pledge that the Task Force members have committed to follow to promote and maintain the safety of residents during reopening:

“Hi, my name is ______________________, and I contribute to the economic stability and health of Ellis County through my (ownership/management/etc.) of ___________________ (business name). In April, Ellis County Judge Todd Little invited me to take part in the safe reopening of Ellis County by serving on the Ellis County Economic Recovery Task Force. I proudly support President Trump, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Governor Abbott, and Judge Little’s mitigation efforts aimed at protecting the health and welfare of all residents.

“By our efforts as a community, we have been successful in minimizing the loss of life and ongoing effects from COVID-19 in Ellis County. We recognize the significant economic and social impact COVID-19 has impressed on all residents. It has affected our time with family and friends, our mental well-being, our schools and local businesses, and life as we know it here in Texas.

“As we have taken precautionary measures to protect the health of the community, we now set in a direction to protect the welfare of our entrepreneurs and local businesses. As we reopen Ellis County, we provide guidelines composed by over 35 members representing Ellis County industries, mayors, city managers, and medical professionals, to do so in a manner that can help to minimize the spread of COVID-19 while maintaining the safety of residents.“