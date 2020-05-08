By Bill Spinks

A new business in Waxahachie is helping local residents cope with the COVID-19 pandemic by providing acts of kindness.

Haylo Wellness Boutique, located at 507 N. Hwy. 77 Suite 918, prides itself in community support and outreach, and is planning another free grocery curbside pickup next week for families in need.

“We are going to do an essentials, take what you need or share what you have, at our location next weekend,” said Norma Cope-Bermudez, who operates the store with her husband, Richard. “We will give out laundry detergent, toilet paper, body soap and some basic pantry staples — rice, beans, spaghetti and sauce, Mac and cheese.”

Cope-Bermudez added that if she is able to secure and purchase approximately 50 plants or roses, the store will set up outside and hand those out on Saturday in advance of Mother’s Day, which is this Sunday.

Two weeks ago, Haylo held a “Community Honest Pantry” for the first time and handed out more than 50 bags of groceries, along with laundry detergent and some toilet paper.

Last week, the boutique delivered fresh pizza from Tuscan Slice to feed 120 H-E-B employees, thanking them for risking their safety to serve the community.

Haylo Wellness Boutique specializes in CBD oil products. It also has locations in Dallas, Frisco, Fairview and Little Elm.

Haylo opened its Waxahachie store in early February, but the onset of COVID-19-related restrictions has kept the store’s doors mostly shut.

“Although we haven’t been able to fully open and we just started our business, it is important to us that we give,” Cope-Bermudez said. “I’m blessed to still have a job outside the Haylo business and that we are still able to help where we can.

“Community is important to us. And we will do what we can to make the slightest impact in our little corner of the world.”