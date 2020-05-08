The Ellis County Local Health Authority has been notified of five additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and nine recoveries.

This increases the countywide total to 215 cases of COVID-19, including 151 recoveries

According to a news release, “These five additional cases of COVID-19 include a 54-year-old male of Ennis, a 70-year-old male of Glenn Heights, a 67-year-old male of Palmer, a 21-year-old male of Red Oak, and an 86-year-old female resident of Legend Oaks Health Care and Rehabilitation in Waxahachie.”

Addtionally, the Ellis County Office of Emergency Management has adjusted a recent DSHS reported case of the city of Waxahachie to the appropriate jurisdiction of Red Oak.

As of today, 1,901 tests have reportedly been administered in Ellis County.