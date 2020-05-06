One person died and another was injured early Wednesday after both were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in western Travis County, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to the call near the 7408 block of Spicewood Springs Road around 1:44 a.m. Wednesday.

Medics said only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Both adults were ejected from the vehicle and one of them was pinned underneath following the rollover, officials said.

One patient was taken to St. David’s Round Rock with potentially serious injuries, medics said.

Medics extracted the patient who was pinned underneath the vehicle and performed CPR, but that person died, according to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Multiple assets responding to a vehicle rescue 6826-7408 Spicewood Springs Rd (01:44) Reported single vehicle rollover. Two adult patients. Both patients declared trauma alerts. One patient pinned under vehicle. Extrication in progress. More to follow.

