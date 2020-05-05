The Waxahachie Daily Light will soon be relocating to an office building closer to downtown.

The sale of the current Daily Light building at 200 W. Marvin Ave., owned by Gatehouse Media Texas Holdings II Inc., to SkyWalker Property Partners and Keller Williams Realty was closed last week. Keller Williams is purchasing the building for use as its new Ellis County headquarters.

A 90-day sale-leaseback has been put in place to allow time for renovation of the Daily Light’s new office and relocation, which will be at 300 Water St., two blocks from the Ellis County Historic Courthouse.

"The Daily Light has been a part of Waxahachie for more than 150 years, and we remain committed to serving Waxahachie and Ellis County for many more years to come," said Colten Crist, advertising and operations director of the Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror. "Our move closer to downtown begins a new era for our newspaper, much like the move into the building we are leaving began a new era almost 40 years ago. The newspaper industry has changed greatly since then, and we are successfully adapting to the changes."

According to a SkyWalker news release, Keller Williams had outgrown a leased site in Waxahachie, triggering a search for new space with ownership in mind. As part of a tenant-partnership arrangement, the firm’s management opened up the investment to agents, several of whom invested in the deal. The pact with SkyWalker also includes renovating the newsroom and pressroom areas into 100% office space.

"For us, it was a relationship-driven deal. If it hadn’t been for Keller Williams, we wouldn’t have bought the Waxahachie Daily Light building," said Clint Holland, acquisitions director for Arlington, Texas-based SkyWalker Property Partners.

The Daily Light’s new location on Water Street is across the street from Citizens National Bank and close to well-known city landmarks such as Oma’s Jiffy Burger and the Waxahachie Fire Department’s central station.

Work is underway at the new location to get it ready for occupancy, and the newspaper is expected to finish moving office by July, when a new lease takes effect.

When ready, the new office, which will be about 2,800 square feet, will have an open floor plan with cubicles for reporters and advertising staff, a community table, a lounge and front desk area, a conference room, three office rooms, a storage room, restrooms and a breakroom.

"I am proud and excited to provide the Waxahachie Daily Light with a new home," said Rocky Stones, owner of the Water Street building. "I am particularly excited about restoring the building to its original high ceilings, black iron trusses and rough-sawn woodwork. It just didn’t seem right to provide a ‘modern’ look for an enterprise with the history and pedigree of the Waxahachie Daily Light. It also seems fitting that the Daily Light returns to its roots in historic downtown Waxahachie."

The Daily Light, which was founded in 1865, has been located at the 12,500-square-foot building on West Marvin Avenue since the structure was built in 1981.

In a January story in the Daily Light that recounted the building’s beginnings, more than 700 people joined the staff and beloved publisher Chester Anglen on a Sunday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the then-new building.

Over time, though, the business and space needs have changed. The Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror are both printed by a sister newspaper, and they are delivered via the U.S. Postal Service.