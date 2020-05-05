The Ellis County Local Health Authority was notified Tuesday evening of nine additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and 10 recoveries.

This increases the countywide total to 205 cases of COVID-19, and 139 recoveries.

According to a news release, “The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported the loss of life of a 66-year-old male, 85-year-old female, and a 93-year-old male resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waxahachie. These nine additional cases of COVID-19 include a resident of Alma, a resident of Ennis, and two residents of Midlothian. Five of these additional cases of COVID-19 are of the City of Waxahachie.”

“Every loss of life is one too many. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have experienced loss during this unprecedented time. To respect and honor these residents and their families, no further personal information will be released,” said Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director, in the news release

The news release also stated, “Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.”

Ellis County residents are encouraged to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, if they experience any symptoms.