State health authorities reported 17 new coronavirus-related deaths Monday, the lowest daily increase in seven days.

Now, 884 people have died from the coronavirus in Texas, according to the latest numbers from the Department of State Health Services. The health agency also reported 784 new daily cases, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 cases statewide to 32,332.

For the first time over the weekend, Texas reached more than 25,000 tests in a single day — a goal that Gov. Greg Abbott set for the state as he announced loosening restrictions for certain businesses last week. The health agency reported more than 28,000 COVID-19 tests Saturday.

But tests dropped to 9,912 on Sunday — the same day Texas reported its fourth straight day of more than 1,000 new cases.

The infection rate Monday was 4.6%, with 784 testing positive out of 16,838 tests. Abbott has pointed to the Texas’ declining infection rate and low hospitalization rates in explaining his decision to allow restaurants, retail stores, malls and move theaters to reopen.

The Department of State Health Services has noted that it receives fewer lab reports on Sunday and Mondays, which could explain the decrease in tests.

More than 1,500 COVID-19 patients were in Texas hospitals on Monday. The health agency reported 6,100 available ventilators for coronavirus patients.

Nearly 84% of the state’s 254 counties have reported known cases of the coronavirus. Most counties without cases are in sparsely populated areas of West Texas.