Many anglers forget about tried-and-true lure tactics because the tackle industry constantly overwhelms us with new lures.

This past week I discovered several old boxes of tube baits in my garage. These hollow tube lures were a hot new item in the 1970's and won many bass tournaments.

These tubes are still very popular for small-mouth anglers in the northern states. . Large-mouth anglers in the south, however, have mostly moved on to newer soft plastics.

My most recent excursion on Lake Travis quickly reminded me just how attractive these tubes are to hungry bass. The shape and texture of a tube mimics crawfish, bluegill or shad, depending on how you rig it.

The original Fat Gitzit was rigged on a jighead with the hook exposed. Casting or a vertical presentation worked well.

Working a Texas rigged tube with a slip sinker soon became a very popular tactic. Nose hooking a tube on a drop-shot rig also became productive, as did a wacky rig hook in the mid-section.

Then the "stupid tube" appeared to eliminate getting hung up in snaggy bottoms. This is the rig I used the whole morning recently.

I never got hung up except inside the mouth of over a dozen black bass. This rig features a hidden jig head inside the tube's head and a concealed wide gap hook. There are no visible clues that alert bass to worry about its edibility.

This stupid tube glides easily through all types of bottom cover. A slow stop-and-go retrieve with some small hops or twitches makes this bait look like natural prey.

Watermelon and green pumpkin colors worked for me. Smart bass will fall for this stupid tube.

For updates call 512-261-3644.