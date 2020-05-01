Red Oak ISD participated in School Lunch Hero Day on April 30, distributing meals in their superhero outfits.

School Lunch Hero Day is May 1, but because the school district only distributes lunches on Mondays and Thursdays, they decided to celebrate early.

“Normally during the school year, our lunch staff kind of dress up. They’re allowed to wear superhero costumes, as long as it's safe,” shared Victoria Ybarra, Director of Student Nutrition. “Sometimes they just take an apron and turn it around and make it look like a cape.”

Staff members wore capes and masks to participate in the spirit of the day, while also wearing protective masks.

Additionally, School Lunch Hero day will be repeated on Monday, for staff members that work on B day, allowing all members to participate.

“They [staff members] like to dress up cause the kids love to participate in that and tell them thank you,” Ybarra said.