New and revived hobbies and makeshift home workspaces have brought on a new set of aches and pains for some as many continue to work and stay engaged from home.

Eric Finger, founder of Move Empower Concierge Physical Therapy, said he’s received dozens of calls from people in and around Austin, looking for relief from new physical ailments brought on by the lifestyle change.

The Westlake-based business offers mobile and telemedicine services to help clients resolve the pain, without risking exposure to COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus.

And right now, while people are practicing social distancing and staying home, Finger said he is seeing two types of complaints — immobility and exercise related.

Calls about back, neck and knee pain have increased since people have transferred from ergonomically designed offices to the kitchen table or the couch. Some active adults, who maybe didn’t have as much time to run or garden before the lockdown, are revisiting those hobbies and starting to feel similar pains from overdoing it, he said.

That is where Finger, who has been practicing physical therapy since 2002, has been able to step in and help. Move Empower is still offering the same mobile services and recently added telemedicine services, which allows patients to stay safe but also get the relief they need.

“I knew there was a need to get services to folks where you don't have to be right there with them and they don't have to go to a clinic,” he said. “So we are doing telehealth. All you need is a laptop or smart device and an internet connection. We use a secure application that gives us HD quality and you get to have a live stream interaction with us.”

Through the screen, Finger guides clients through exercises that help restore mobility and improve strength and gets them moving and feeling better.

“We still have our mobile services available, but telehealth covers everyone else who is not ready to have someone in their home,” Finger said. “The beauty of what we are doing is in times of social distancing we are able to offer our services without folks having to risk contracting the virus.”

Proper desk posture can help with back and neck pain. Here are a few tips for easing neck and back stiffness while working from home Finger said could be helpful.

Take frequent short breaks, outside if you are ableUse diaphragmatic breathing to relax your neck musclesSitting the majority of the day? During breaks, gently stretch your spine backward.Get your blood flowing with daily walks