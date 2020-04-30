When Alexander Klein went home for the semester, he felt helpless. Like millions of college students around the country, the coronavirus had forced Klein, a sophomore at the University of Texas, to leave campus and finish his spring courses online.

It wasn’t until he was home in Los Angeles that he realized many of his friends and classmates felt the same way. In early April, they decided to take action to support healthcare workers.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is our World War II, and instead of being asked to go fight on the front lines, we’re being asked to stay home to prevent the spread of this pandemic," Klein said, recalling the words of the United Nations Secretary-General. "We felt like we needed to take action on to help support these healthcare heroes that are risking their lives and sacrificing everything to help people affected by disease."

Klein and fellow students launched Fuel Our Heroes, an organization aimed at raising money for hospital personnel. The organization first teamed up with UCLA Health, and has since partnered with hospitals in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Denver and Austin, raising over $130,000 for personal protective equipment, food and overtime hours for frontline health care waqqqqqqorkers. The effort is run entirely by college and high school students in their respective cities.

"This ended up growing into something bigger than we could have imagined," Klein said.

In Austin, UT students have partnered with UT Health Austin, the clinical practice of the Dell Medical School, with the goal of raising $100,000. As of Wednesday, the campaign had raised about $13,000. William Langston, a UT sophomore who is still in Austin, said the group has had dozens of students offer to help drum up participation.

"Most people are looking for someway to help, someway to get involved," he said.

UT Health Austin will use the funds to secure additional personal protective equipment, COVID-19 testing and medical supplies; provide overtime pay for care providers; and implement telemedicine and other novel approaches for addressing the needs of our existing patient population and community.

Kristen Tommey, Dell Med’s senior director of campaign strategy and special initiatives, said UT Health Austin workers are actively testing and treating COVID-19 patients. The pandemic has put a strain on both the workers and the operational costs of providing medical care. Fuel Our Heroes helps mitigate some of that strain, Tommey said.

"To see a group of undergrad students rally in support of our efforts has been particularly amazing to watch," she said. "There’s a sense that we’re all in this together."

Klein said he’s already received positive feedback from many health care workers. Right now, the group is continuing to organize a social media campaign and working with other student groups around UT to spread the word.

"It’s really encouraging to see there’s a lot of people out there more than willing to be a part of this," Klein said. "At an unprecedented time like this, it is incredibly important to recognize the contributions being made by the healthcare workers on the front line who are risking their lives day after day for our safety."