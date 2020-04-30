There have been twelve additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and twelve recoveries in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 179 cases of COVID-19, including 109 recoveries.

According to a press release, “These twelve cases of COVID-19 include a 64 year-old male and a 62 year-old female of the same residence in Bardwell, a 41 year-old female of Ennis, a 19 year-old female of Ferris, a 71 year-old male and 68 year-old female of the same residence in Midlothian, a 42 year old female of Red Oak, and a 26 year-old male and 48 year-old female of Waxahachie.”

Additionally, three of the reported cases of COVID-19 are from Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Waxahachie. These cases include a 69 year-old female, 81 year-old female, and a 93 year-old male resident. There are now a total of 26 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Legend Oaks.

The “Stay home, Stay Safe” order will expire tonight at 11:59 p.m.