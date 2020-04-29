As of Wednesday evening, there have been six additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, one probable, and 12 recoveries in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 167 cases of COVID-19, including 97 recoveries.

According to a press release, "Two of the recovered cases of COVID-19 are from Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Waxahachie. This includes two female residents of the ages of 70 and 84. The identified probable case includes a 35 year-old male of the City of Midlothian. Six of these additional cases are residents of the City of Red Oak. This includes a 28 year-old male, two 39 year-old females, a 41 year-old male, a 57 year-old male, and a 72 year-old male resident."

The Ellis County Emergency Management is still urging residents to stay physically distant, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching thir face. Additionally, they encourage residents to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to practice.

As a reminder, the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity, even if those peoples are not exhibiting symptoms.

The "Stay-Home, Stay-Safe" order remains in effect until April 30, 11:59 p.m.