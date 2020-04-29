Ellis County now has 10 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, one probable, and six recoveries in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 160 cases of COVID-19, including 85 recoveries.

According to a press release, Ellis County Judge Todd Little stated, “These eleven cases of COVID-19 include a 21 year-old male and 59 year-old male of Ennis, a 23 year-old male and 45 year-old male of Midlothian, and a 41 year-old female (probable) and 41 year-old male of Red Oak. Five of these cases are residents of the City of Waxahachie. This includes a 28 year-old male, 34 year-old female, a 50 year-old male, a 57 year-old female, and a 70 year-old female who is a resident of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation.”

Additionally, a 79 year-old female resident of Legend Oaks, has been confirmed to have passed from COVID-19. This increases the total to six COVID-19 related deaths in Ellis County.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have experienced loss during these difficult times. Let us honor this loss of life by continuing to take precautionary measures to protect the vulnerable and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.” Little shared.