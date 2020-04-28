Every Tuesday and Thursday at noon, the Main Course Cooking School will be hosting a free virtual cooking class for kids.

The Main Course Cooking School created a Facebook post inviting the community to its event.

“Join us on Facebook Live as we offer virtual cooking classes for the masses.....meant for kids, but everyone is welcome. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 12 PM, using items that can found in almost every pantry.”

This class will go for about 30 minutes and invites all, even though it's catered toward children.

According to their page, “Main Course Cooking School is located within MainStreet America, and is the largest hands-on cooking facility in the Houston area. We can host up to 24 guests at one time. We are also available for larger cooking events utilizing the kitchens of Main Course and the meeting spaces of MainStreet America.”

The first class was held on Tuesday, April 28. The planned meal and list of ingredients and tools needed to make the dish from home will be available each week.

To join the class, go to their Facebook page.