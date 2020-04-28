By Patty Hullett

For the Daily Light

Staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a hardship and challenge for most of the population in Ellis County since mid-March.

But envision yourself being cooped up and isolated for three years -- since 2017 -- and that is exactly what has happened to one Midlothian woman, due to serious health issues.

One-day position

A couple of years ago, Misti (Floyd) Wright was excited when she secured a “cleaning” job at the Midlothian Healthcare Center, within walking distance of her home. But her hopes were dashed on the first day, when she fainted and collapsed in the hallway and she had to be let go due to medical concerns.

These days, in the midst of such uncertain times, Misti has found a part-time job and a great way to feel useful. Her husband recently learned about an app called “Instacart,” which can be downloaded to any smartphone. The service is available through most major food store chains. “Instacart is an on-demand grocery delivery service that uses independent contractors (or private shoppers) to obtain and then deliver groceries right to your door,” its website states.

Now, not only is Misti enjoying having a little extra cash, but she is getting exercise and is happy and grateful to be helping others during these difficult days.

Midlothian roots

Misti has lived most of her 54 years in Midlothian. She graduated from MHS in 1984. She grew up in the Church of Christ faith, and her church was located on Highway 67, where her father served as a deacon for many years. The Wrights have been faithful members of Creekside Church in Midlothian since 2012.

Misti says, “I have deep roots in this city, as the old MHS football stadium was named for my Uncle Don Floyd. My dad, Gilbert Floyd, was the younger brother of Don Floyd. Gilbert worked for many years at the Gifford-Hill cement plant until he retired in 1997. My mother, Peggie Floyd, served the MISD for many years as a secretary, up until her death in 1994. Her last position worked was as the secretary for Baxter Elementary, but unfortunately, she passed away during the Christmas school break that year.”

Misti and her husband Cary Wright, who have been married for 32 years, are parents to 27-year-old twins – Lauren Wright and Chase Wright -- who both live in Dallas. Misti also has one sibling, an older brother Ron Floyd, who also lives in Midlothian.

Misti worked outside of the home for many years as a food preparer for the school district’s Aramark, as well as school custodian for MISD.

However, much of the Wrights’ lives changed dramatically in 2001, when Misti began to have unexplained episodes of losing consciousness. Over the next 15 years, she was involved in three separate car accidents – all related to health issues, when she experienced seizures and fainted.

Car wrecks after seizures

Misti first passed out driving on I-35 in southbound traffic, but ended-up crossing over to northbound lanes. Thankfully, there was no contact with another vehicle. Her twins, who were in the fourth grade at the time, were in the back seat, but no one was injured.

Her second wreck occurred in the Waxahachie neighborhood where they were living at the time. After Misti fainted, she went off the road and hit a house. The home owner told her that she was very lucky, as his daughters weren’t home that day. Usually they were playing in the room that her car plowed into.

The third wreck landed Misti in the hospital. She hit a sign and base that held the warning arms at a railroad crossing, but she only had minor injuries. “Yes. I seem to always have an angel watching over me (my Mom),” Misti says. “I have been blessed, not just lucky.”

Due to danger, the State of Texas suspended her driver’s license in 2017. With Misti’s husband out of town almost every weekday as a route driver, and with Misti having no means of getting to a job, she says her life became very boring and confined to a duplex in the heart of town. Each day, she had to only hope that a friend could stop by for a visit or drive her where she needed to go for errands.

Adjusting to new life

“(Most days) I just stayed inside, watched TV, or played games on my phone,” she says. “The highlight of my days became my trip to the community mail box or taking my dogs out for short walks.”

A couple of times though, she said she experienced a small seizure and passed out while walking the dog. She would wake up on the ground with the dog standing beside her, with some cuts and bruises from her unexpected fall.

Over the past year, Misti has undergone more in-depth testing and was referred to a local neurologist, who made a diagnosis of “complex partial seizures.” The doctor says, “Misti periodically experiences very short fainting spells, where she temporarily loses consciousness. After a few brief moments, she then awakes.”

He said there is no known reason of what brings on these seizures.

Misti has been turned down three times for disability benefits, but for the time being, she is happy just to have a part-time job with “Instacart“ and a small income to help out her family during the pandemic.

“This definitely is a blessing from God, and I am thoroughly enjoying my out-of-my-house time as a personal shopper for others. God is good,” she said.