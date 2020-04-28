Austin school district officials on Monday evening reopened some of the sports facilities on campuses.

Tennis courts, football fields, basketball courts and play fields were accessible again by 7 p.m. Monday, according to officials.

The district’s announcement follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to partially lift the city’s stay-at-home orders, which will allow many businesses to reopen with limited capacity as early as Friday.

The Austin school district closed all of its sports facilities and playgrounds on April 9, a little over a week after the city closed its sports facilities and playgrounds.

School officials said playgrounds will remain closed for now. However, they will re-evaluate that decision as more information from the local health officials becomes available, officials said.

"Social distancing on all district grounds is required," a statement from school officials said.

The city as of Tuesday morning had yet to announce the reopening of its playgrounds and sports facilities.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated from an earlier version that gave the incorrect date for reopening sports facilities. The areas were reopened Monday.

CORONAVIRUS IN TEXAS: What we know, latest updates