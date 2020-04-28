Waxahachie’s Big Al’s Down the Hatch is offering a free meal to any senior graduating this spring.

“Senior’s of 2020, first of all, congratulations. Second of all I’m very sorry, my heart goes out to you guys with your graduation being canceled,” said restaurant owner, Big Al, in a Facebook video.

Due to the ongoing pandemic caused by COVID-19, many seniors will not have the opportunity to experience graduation, and many of them have already missed their senior prom.

“But I’ve got something for you,” Al continued. “Come on by Big Al’s Down the Hatch, for the next 10 days, through May 4 and I’ve got a graduation hamburger and fries for you, complementary, free of charge.”

Anyone is welcome to come, the city or county does not matter, Al said. Students are told to wear their cap and gown and they must bring a student ID, to prove they are a Class of 2020 senior.

Big Al’s Down the Hatch is located 200 S. Rogers St., Waxahachie. For more information visit their Facebook page.