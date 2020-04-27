Monday

April 13


• Villarreal, Sergio, 31, driving while intoxicated, third offense; driving while license invalid


• Spencer, Charles C., 62, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous offenses


April 14


• Casillas, Angel J., 19, continuous sexual abuse of a child


• Richardson, Curtis, 39, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; criminal trespass


• Moreno, Erica H., 30, aggravated sexual assault of a child; aggravated assault of a date/family/household member


• Miller, Jeffery R., 39, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses


• Davis, Victor, 37, assault of a family/household member, impeding


• Holley, Larry D., 38, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses


April 15


• Gallegos, Francisco, 24, driving while intoxicated, second offense


• Dean, Triston D., 24, assault causing bodily injury


April 16


• Walters, Denise M., 44, public intoxication


• Gomez, Amanda, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle; assault, family violence


• Garcia, Adrian, 20, racing on highway


• Chavez, Gamaliel, 20, racing on highway


• Castro, Andy R., 27, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; fail to ID, fugitive intent; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 3 less than 28 grams; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; parole violation-burglary of a habitation


• Bolton, Brandon, 46, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; expired registration; failure to maintain financial responsibility


• Steward, Joshua N., 25, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750


April 17


• Epwer, Tommy, 25, assault causing bodily injury


• Murzin, Drenda L., 54, assault causing bodily injury; criminal mischief


• Trujillo, Isaiah, 18, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; driving while intoxicated


• Harris, Jeffery L., 40, engaging in organized crime; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams


• Schoen, Charles L., 56, driving while Intoxicated


• Calamateo, Ricky A., 19, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; forgery of a financial instrument


• Johnson, Marcus R., 19, driving while Intoxicated


April 18


• Navaro, Joab A., 26, driving while intoxicated/open container


• Mendez, Tristian, 32, failure to appear–BF/17.16; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces


• Crosby, Robert L., 62, injury to a child/elderly/disabled; interfering with emergency request for aid


April 19


• Hernandez, Jesus, 18, assault of a peace officer/judge


• Ross, David W., 61, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses


• Butler, Brenda L., 51, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram


• Chronister, Faith, 25, Class C-city ordinance, drunk


• Sanchez, Alberto R., 18, evading arrest/detention; possession of drug paraphernalia


• Enriquez, Michael, 35, assault Class C-family violence


