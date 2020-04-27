April 13

• Villarreal, Sergio, 31, driving while intoxicated, third offense; driving while license invalid

• Spencer, Charles C., 62, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous offenses

April 14

• Casillas, Angel J., 19, continuous sexual abuse of a child

• Richardson, Curtis, 39, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; criminal trespass

• Moreno, Erica H., 30, aggravated sexual assault of a child; aggravated assault of a date/family/household member

• Miller, Jeffery R., 39, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses

• Davis, Victor, 37, assault of a family/household member, impeding

• Holley, Larry D., 38, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses

April 15

• Gallegos, Francisco, 24, driving while intoxicated, second offense

• Dean, Triston D., 24, assault causing bodily injury

April 16

• Walters, Denise M., 44, public intoxication

• Gomez, Amanda, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle; assault, family violence

• Garcia, Adrian, 20, racing on highway

• Chavez, Gamaliel, 20, racing on highway

• Castro, Andy R., 27, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; fail to ID, fugitive intent; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 3 less than 28 grams; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; parole violation-burglary of a habitation

• Bolton, Brandon, 46, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; expired registration; failure to maintain financial responsibility

• Steward, Joshua N., 25, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

April 17

• Epwer, Tommy, 25, assault causing bodily injury

• Murzin, Drenda L., 54, assault causing bodily injury; criminal mischief

• Trujillo, Isaiah, 18, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; driving while intoxicated

• Harris, Jeffery L., 40, engaging in organized crime; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Schoen, Charles L., 56, driving while Intoxicated

• Calamateo, Ricky A., 19, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; forgery of a financial instrument

• Johnson, Marcus R., 19, driving while Intoxicated

April 18

• Navaro, Joab A., 26, driving while intoxicated/open container

• Mendez, Tristian, 32, failure to appear–BF/17.16; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Crosby, Robert L., 62, injury to a child/elderly/disabled; interfering with emergency request for aid

April 19

• Hernandez, Jesus, 18, assault of a peace officer/judge

• Ross, David W., 61, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses

• Butler, Brenda L., 51, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Chronister, Faith, 25, Class C-city ordinance, drunk

• Sanchez, Alberto R., 18, evading arrest/detention; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Enriquez, Michael, 35, assault Class C-family violence

