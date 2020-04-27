April 13
• Villarreal, Sergio, 31, driving while intoxicated, third offense; driving while license invalid
• Spencer, Charles C., 62, theft of property less than $2,500 with two previous offenses
April 14
• Casillas, Angel J., 19, continuous sexual abuse of a child
• Richardson, Curtis, 39, criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; criminal trespass
• Moreno, Erica H., 30, aggravated sexual assault of a child; aggravated assault of a date/family/household member
• Miller, Jeffery R., 39, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses
• Davis, Victor, 37, assault of a family/household member, impeding
• Holley, Larry D., 38, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses
April 15
• Gallegos, Francisco, 24, driving while intoxicated, second offense
• Dean, Triston D., 24, assault causing bodily injury
April 16
• Walters, Denise M., 44, public intoxication
• Gomez, Amanda, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle; assault, family violence
• Garcia, Adrian, 20, racing on highway
• Chavez, Gamaliel, 20, racing on highway
• Castro, Andy R., 27, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon; fail to ID, fugitive intent; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 3 less than 28 grams; theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; parole violation-burglary of a habitation
• Bolton, Brandon, 46, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; expired registration; failure to maintain financial responsibility
• Steward, Joshua N., 25, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750
April 17
• Epwer, Tommy, 25, assault causing bodily injury
• Murzin, Drenda L., 54, assault causing bodily injury; criminal mischief
• Trujillo, Isaiah, 18, evading arrest/detention with vehicle; driving while intoxicated
• Harris, Jeffery L., 40, engaging in organized crime; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams
• Schoen, Charles L., 56, driving while Intoxicated
• Calamateo, Ricky A., 19, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; forgery of a financial instrument
• Johnson, Marcus R., 19, driving while Intoxicated
April 18
• Navaro, Joab A., 26, driving while intoxicated/open container
• Mendez, Tristian, 32, failure to appear–BF/17.16; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
• Crosby, Robert L., 62, injury to a child/elderly/disabled; interfering with emergency request for aid
April 19
• Hernandez, Jesus, 18, assault of a peace officer/judge
• Ross, David W., 61, theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses; theft of property less than $2,500 with 2 previous offenses
• Butler, Brenda L., 51, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram
• Chronister, Faith, 25, Class C-city ordinance, drunk
• Sanchez, Alberto R., 18, evading arrest/detention; possession of drug paraphernalia
• Enriquez, Michael, 35, assault Class C-family violence
– Compiled by Don Hullett