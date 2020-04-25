By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The Waxahachie Independent School District board of trustees has called a special meeting for Wednesday evening to consider and approve the contract for superintendent Dr. Bonny Cain.

The meeting will be held in the WISD Administration Building at 411 Gibson Street starting at 5 p.m.

The meeting agenda calls for an executive session to "the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee, including discussing complaints, hiring, resignation, termination, proposal for non renewal, proposal for termination, evaluation, promotion or demotion of personnel," according to Government Code 551.074.

Following the executive session, the board will reconvene to open session and consider an action to approve Cain’s contract.

Cain, who was named the lone finalist for the Waxahachie ISD position and hired in 2018 as an interim superintendent, retired as Waco ISD superintendent in 2017. Before that, she served Pearland ISD for 25 years, including 11 as superintendent from 2000-2011.

She earned a doctorate of education from the University of Houston and began her career in education in 1977 as a second-grade self-contained teacher in Bay City ISD.

Cain has been aggressive toward promising restarts for classes in WISD amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On March 13, she told media in a press release that the district planned to resume classes the following Monday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in early April declared that all Texas public schools would remain closed through May 4. Before Abbott’s proclamation, Cain had announced that WISD had set Friday, April 17 as the date that students would return to classrooms. The reopening date had been tied to the shelter-in-place order issued by the city of Waxahachie.

Of course, the governor’s order and subsequent orders rendered the district leadership’s plans moot. On the same Friday that WISD was to reopen, Abbott declared the 2019-2020 academic year closed for on-campus learning.