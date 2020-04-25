Over the past eight years, Trash Pick Up Day in Durant has been a success in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup.

Despite being somewhat limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing restrictions, area residents and families still participated in the biannual event.

"I'm excited to say that during a national pandemic, our community was still able to put our best foot forward in helping to keep Oklahoma beautiful,” Keep Durant Clean & Green Committee Chair Hudson Toews commented.

“This event was completely new territory as we had to organize and execute through virtual communications. Citizens were able to help pick up trash in various areas across Durant and many of the volunteers even used their own supplies. It is amazing to see our community still come together under a common goal during such a difficult time."

According to the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, a total of 19 bags of trash along with a truck bed full of tree limbs was disposed of. Most people picked up trash on their own due to the current social-distancing regulations, so there was not a formal gathering as usual.

Chamber Executive Director Janet Reed added the Keep Durant Clean event is normally a kickoff for the year-long Adopt An Area program that the Chamber organizes with different groups and organizations involved.

Usually includes are local businesses, families, college fraternities and sororities, the Leadership Durant group and area churches. Those are involved in Adopt An Area are responsible for keeping an area of the community clean throughout the year.

“Once we get back into a new normal, hopefully we can be back to a full pickup,” Reed added. “We have an organized Trash Pick Up Day in the spring and fall both, so hopefully can get back to it this fall with more participation.”