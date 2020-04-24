As of this evening, Ellis County now has six additional cases of COVID-19. This increases the countywide total to 141 cases.

According to a press release, “these six cases of COVID-19 include a 50 year-old female resident of Midlothian, a 35 year-old female resident of Palmer, and an 85 year-old female resident of Waxahachie.”

Additionally, the other three cases of COVID-19 are from Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Waxahachie. These cases include a 65 year-old male, and two 85 year-old female residents, which increases the total number to 22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the facility.