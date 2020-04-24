Daily Light report

The Rev. Mari Lyn Jones (just call her Mari Lyn, she says) will begin serving Central Presbyterian Church, 402 North College Street in Waxahachie, on Friday, May 1. Her first Sunday in worship will be May 3.

Due to continuing “Stay home, Stay safe” compliance, Mari Lyn’s first service as interim will be via Facebook Live. If you were with the church on Palm Sunday, April 5, you may recognize her as the supply pastor that day.

Mari Lyn and her husband, the Rev. Kevin Jones, live in Copperas Cove, which is midway between Snyder (home to Kevin’s mother) and Angleton (home to Mari Lyn’s mom) with their canine companion, Jilly. Kevin serves as pastor to First Presbyterian Church of Lampasas in Mission Presbytery. The couple met during their last semesters at the University of Texas at Austin. Both teaching elders came to the ministry after successful first careers in education.

The Joneses have two daughters, Sarah and Mary. Sarah lives in Chicago where she uses her Master degrees from the University of Chicago and McCormick Theological Seminary in her work with Partners for Sacred Places, a non-profit organization that works with churches and synagogues, helping them to find partners with common mission interests and goals in order to best utilize their resources of property and people.

The youngest daughter, Mary, received her Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies from Earlham College and a Master of Science in Natural Resources and Environment from the University of Michigan. During college, she traveled to Asia, Tanzania, and Kenya. Since 2012, she has worked for non-profit groups that support, sustain, and protect our environment. Mary’s partner, Yoni (nickname for Johnathan), works for the city of Holyoke, Mass., as their Conservation and Sustainability Director.

Mari Lyn will have a virtual presence for church activities and pastoral care until face-to-face interaction becomes possible. Her part-time position includes leading worship, facilitating meetings, moderating sessions, and leading staff. She will be reaching out to members and friends of the congregation to provide needed pastoral care with the assistance of the session. Mari Lyn understands the challenges of the present situation, and is eager to lead the congregation through a troubling time.

Follow Central Presbyterian Church Waxahachie on Facebook. Its website www.cpcwax.org, is undergoing an update to include more information about the new relationship with Mari Lyn.