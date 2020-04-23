Austin City Council members on Thursday will consider millions of dollars in grants and city funding to bolster coronavirus testing, contract tracing and relief efforts, with a particular emphasis on housing assistance and funds for musicians.

After a disagreement in the source of funding during the council’s last meeting on April 9, council members will consider allocating up to $1.5 million from the emergency reserve fund of the city’s general fund to create the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund. The council widely supported emergency funding for musicians during its last meeting but disagreed on whether the money should come from the city’s Live Music Fund.

Council members also will consider several grants that will fund coronavirus testing, contact tracing and housing options for vulnerable populations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would give just over $2.3 million to the city to serve people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless who have been impacted by the virus. Another would award $272,065 from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economy Security (CARES) Act to find housing options for people with HIV/AIDS.

A third grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services would award $838,004 to help health officials identify COVID-19 cases and monitor the spread of the disease and its impact on the community.

In local spending, council members will consider a lease agreement to use the Embassy Suites near U.S. 183 and MoPac Blvd. (Loop 1) as another site where people with the coronavirus or who need to isolate from the community can stay. The agreement would run for 31 days for up to $2,101,510, with two additional extension periods.