Mirror report

The City of Midlothian has worked closely with Ellis County Emergency Management to compile this list of area coronavirus testing sites and screening resources:

• MedExpress Urgent Care, 1305 N. Highway 77, Waxahachie, 972-937-1203

• Methodist Family Health Center, 326 Cooper Street, Cedar Hill, 972-291-7863

• Methodist Family Health Center, Charlton, 7979 West Virginia Drive, Dallas, 972-780-8400

• American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza, Dallas (drive-thru)

• Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S. Polk St., Dallas (drive-thru)

• Urgent Care for Kids, 2251 Matlock Rd., No. 103, Mansfield, 682-518-2867

• Methodist NOW virtual visits, https://methodistnow.life/

• Baylor Scott & White online screening tool, https://www.bswhealth.com/Pages/coronavirus-information.aspx

• Resources offered by the State of Texas, including map of drive-thru testing sites and Coronavirus testing totals by county, https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

Area hospitals also offer testing, but as the CDC suggests, if you think you have been exposed to COVID 19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your primary or urgent care provider for medical advice before seeking medical care.