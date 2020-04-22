By Bill Spinks

wspinks@waxahachietx.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a serious curtailment in blood donations, and the supply in North Texas has become critically low. But the American Red Cross and Carter BloodCare are working in Midlothian to address shortages with a scheduled series of blood drives.

The City of Midlothian and Carter BloodCare are partnering to hold a citywide blood drive on Monday, May 11. The blood drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot at 104 West Avenue E.

Donors can sign up ahead of time at https://ww2.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/109960. As of Wednesday, seven appointment times were still available, according to the website.

For more information, contact Ann Honza at 972-775-3481.

In addition, Carter BloodCare will also hold a mobile blood drive at Creekside Church in Midlothian on May 24 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ann Wilson, office manager at Creekside Church, is the primary blood drive coordinator for the church. Creekside will also hold blood drives in conjunction with Carter on Aug. 16 and Nov. 8.

The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 12 at First United Methodist Church Midlothian. Donations may be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or online at www.redcrossblood.org.

FUMC held its most recent blood drive with the Red Cross on Feb. 16, weeks before the current pandemic took hold.