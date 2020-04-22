As of Wednesday night, Ellis County has reported 13 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, which increases the countywide total to 124 cases.

In a news release, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director Todd Little stated, “These 13 cases of COVID-19 include 55-year-old male and 54-year-old female residents of Ennis, a 48-year-old female of Glenn Heights, a 21-year-old female and 50-year-old female resident of Midlothian, a 63-year-old male resident of Ovilla, and residents of Waxahachie including a 19-year-old female, 41-year-old female, and a 46-year-old male.”

Additionally, four of the cases of COVID-19 are from Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Waxahachie. Those cases include 62-year-old male, 72-year-old female, 83-year-old female and 85-year-old male residents. This increases the total number to 14 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at that facility.

The Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30, unless extended.