Daily Light report

U.S. Congressman Ron Wright and a Republican colleague have filed a bill that would let Americans sue the government of China for the spread of coronavirus.

Wright, who represents Ellis County in Washington, and Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.) on Friday introduced House Resolution 6524, a bill to allow U.S. citizens and local governments to sue the government of China and hold it accountable for the deaths, pain and suffering—as well as the economic crisis.

The bill seeks to hold China accountable for intentional misrepresentations to the World Health Organization, which enabled the coronavirus to spread viciously throughout the U.S. and around the globe.

"The media manipulation and spreading of false propaganda by certain State Parties have directly resulted in the loss of life around the world,” Wright said. “Time and time again, we have seen actors such as Communist China use the World Health Organization (WHO) as a mouthpiece to spread lies and misinformation to the international community, and they need to be held accountable.“

The bill strips China, and any other country which intentionally misleads the WHO, of its sovereign immunity, and allows Americans to sue the Chinese government in court for the damages they have suffered as a consequence of China’s misrepresentations to the world about the seriousness and nature of the novel coronavirus.

“Knowing full well that they had a deadly, and highly contagious disease on their hands, as late as mid-January China’s communist leaders told the WHO that there was no need for any precautions, as everything was under control,” Smith said. “Fact is, it wasn’t. Many Americans have died prematurely, some will suffer permanent injuries, while still others will suffer harm to their businesses because of the Chinese government’s lies. My bill makes it possible for Americans to recover some of what they have lost from China.”

Smith and Wright both serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Smith also serves as ranking member of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, and for many years was its chairman. He has held more than 60 hearings on the Chinese government’s abuses of the human rights of its own citizens.

Wright has been ramping up his outspoken opposition to the Chinese government. On Monday, he led a letter with Texas Sen. John Cornyn urging the Federal Aviation Administration to prevent any of the $10 billion for airport infrastructure improvement passed in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act from being used for contracts with Chinese-owned or subsidized companies.

“As you know, aviation is a critical component of our nation’s infrastructure, and airports in particular have been high priority targets by our adversaries,” the letter to FAA administrator Stephen Dickson reads. “It has come to our attention that a Chinese state-sponsored passenger boarding bridge company has been able to bid on airport infrastructure projects in the U.S.

“We are further requesting you to use all available means to prevent state sponsored entities from receiving CARES Act funding that was intended to support U.S. airports and airport employees and contractors.”