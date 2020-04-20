Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect after a 20-year-old was killed a month ago in a Southeast Austin drive-by shooting, according to investigators.

Oscar M. San Juan Jaimes was shot around 11 p.m. March 13 in the 2200 block of East Stassney Lane, Austin police said. He was hospitalized and died later that night.

Jaimes was only visiting the address and may not have been the intended target, police have previously said. It was not immediately clear Monday whether police had learned new information in the case.

Francisco Jav Llanas, 17, was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, police said. He is currently in custody in the Travis County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Police said additional charges against Llanas are pending, but they did not specify what type of charges.