April 6:

• Foster, Khem, 56, assault Class C-family violence

• Hernadez, Jessyca, 26, driving with license invalid with previous conviction

• Smyth, Heather A., 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 1 more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

April 7

• Ramirez, Jayden, 18, burglary of vehicles

• Hale, Robert D., 45, sexual assault of a child; parole violation

• Miller, Julie A., 57, driving while intoxicated with open container; fleeing police officer imminent

• Morgan, Jerry D., 61, public intoxication

April 8

• Simmons, William, 38, driving while intoxicated

• Pleasant, Aziz R., 18, theft of firearm

April 9

• Mendoza, Feliciano, 22, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer

• Hood, Deandrae J., 19, driving while intoxicated

• Rodriguez, Timothy, 44, disorderly conduct discharge

• Haislip, Richard E., 32, driving while intoxicated

• Coleman, Kimberly, 39, driving while intoxicated with a child

• Austin, Quintin M., 30, injury to child/elderly/disabled, two counts; assault of a family/household member

April 10

• Waatson, Shaun, 29, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram (SJF)

• Richardson, Curtis, 39, deadly conduct

• Webb, Kristopher J., 41, forgery of a financial Instrument, greater than $75; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Gauteny, John H., 45, possession of a controlled substance professional grade, 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Myers, Kevin R., 20, parole violation-aggravated sexual assault

April 11

• Oehler, Robert S., 38, assault on a family/household member, impeding

• Stacy, Sean K., 46, assault causing bodily injury; resisting arrest/search or transport

• Lacy, Terance L., 41, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 2, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; probation violation-possession of a controlled substance

April 12

• Sanders, Maritza C., 29, assault causing bodily injury; failure to ID with fugitive intent; BF/PROH substance in a Correctional Facility

• Tinajero, Victor, 21, unlicensed possession by a felon; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade, ¾ less than 28 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 2 or 2-A less than 4 grams

• Hernandez, Alejandro, 30, driving while intoxicated; failure to identify/giving false identification; ICE detainer

• Martinez, Jacob D., 27, driving while intoxicated, second offense

– Compiled by Don Hullett