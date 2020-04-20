Monday

Apr 20, 2020 at 6:50 PM


April 6:


• Foster, Khem, 56, assault Class C-family violence


• Hernadez, Jessyca, 26, driving with license invalid with previous conviction


• Smyth, Heather A., 44, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 1 more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams


April 7


• Ramirez, Jayden, 18, burglary of vehicles


• Hale, Robert D., 45, sexual assault of a child; parole violation


• Miller, Julie A., 57, driving while intoxicated with open container; fleeing police officer imminent


• Morgan, Jerry D., 61, public intoxication


April 8


• Simmons, William, 38, driving while intoxicated


• Pleasant, Aziz R., 18, theft of firearm


April 9


• Mendoza, Feliciano, 22, driving while intoxicated; ICE detainer


• Hood, Deandrae J., 19, driving while intoxicated


• Rodriguez, Timothy, 44, disorderly conduct discharge


• Haislip, Richard E., 32, driving while intoxicated


• Coleman, Kimberly, 39, driving while intoxicated with a child


• Austin, Quintin M., 30, injury to child/elderly/disabled, two counts; assault of a family/household member


April 10


• Waatson, Shaun, 29, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram (SJF)


• Richardson, Curtis, 39, deadly conduct


• Webb, Kristopher J., 41, forgery of a financial Instrument, greater than $75; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1, greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams


• Gauteny, John H., 45, possession of a controlled substance professional grade, 2 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams


• Myers, Kevin R., 20, parole violation-aggravated sexual assault


April 11


• Oehler, Robert S., 38, assault on a family/household member, impeding


• Stacy, Sean K., 46, assault causing bodily injury; resisting arrest/search or transport


• Lacy, Terance L., 41, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 2, greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; probation violation-possession of a controlled substance


April 12


• Sanders, Maritza C., 29, assault causing bodily injury; failure to ID with fugitive intent; BF/PROH substance in a Correctional Facility


• Tinajero, Victor, 21, unlicensed possession by a felon; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade, ¾ less than 28 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance professional grade 2 or 2-A less than 4 grams


• Hernandez, Alejandro, 30, driving while intoxicated; failure to identify/giving false identification; ICE detainer


• Martinez, Jacob D., 27, driving while intoxicated, second offense


– Compiled by Don Hullett