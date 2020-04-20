Ten additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ellis County along with three additional recoveries. This increases the countywide total to 111 total cases of COVID-19 and 23 recoveries.

According to a news release, “Of the 10, four of the cases include two male residents ages 75 and 77, and two female residents ages 82 and 90. These confirmed cases are residents of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation, increasing the total number to 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Legend Oaks.”

The Office of the Ellis County Judge has also reported the fourth COVID-19-related death of an 80-year-old resident of Legend Oaks.

Additionally, the press release states, “Legend Oaks Facility has indicated to county officials that the number of confirmed cases will rise in the coming days, as there is a delay in the reporting process by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to Ellis County officials.”

The Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30, unless extended.