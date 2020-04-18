The Goodwill store and donation center at 1904 Bell St. reopened its doors Thursday with approval from Mayor Ginger Nelson and after speaking with City Councilman Eddy Sauer, according to a news release.

The store and donation site was back in operation under the guidelines of a “low risk business.” The career center at the same location remains closed to visitors, but staff is back at work providing job search assistance through the phone lines at 806-331-6890 during the work week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As the health and safety of Goodwill’s employees and the community is the organization’s first priority, precautionary measures as outlined by federal, state and local officials are being implemented, according to the release.

The store was treated by GermBlast using an antimicrobial spray as an infection prevention. The company employs mobile disinfecting units and certified technicians to help ensure a healthy environment.

Goodwill employees are back to work with provided gloves and masks and have been educated in practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines. While Goodwill employees were paid during the temporary store closure, they are very excited to return to work and to their Goodwill family, the release says.

Donations are being accepted, and shoppers are being welcomed into the store. Customers will be asked to wait in line before entering, in order to limit capacity. Donations are being quarantined for 72 hours before they are sorted and treated with a sanitizing agent to become available for sale.

“For those looking for a great way to invest their time while at home, online computer tutorials are available at GFClearnfree.org. This free resource is a great tool to learn essential skills including Microsoft Office, math and even sharpen typing and reading skills. There are more than 200 topics with more than 7,000 lessons, videos and interactive games,” said Robin Raney, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas.

Goodwill Amarillo store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.