The State Board of Education on Friday unanimously approved the creation of an African American studies course.

The course, modeled on one developed in the Dallas school district, must be approved by districts to be offered as a social studies elective as soon as next school year. The course is recommended for grades 10-12 and is designed to help students develop an understanding of the historical roots of African American culture, especially as it pertains to social, economic, and political interactions within the broader context of United States history.

Texas is the third state in the country to adopt a statewide African American studies course, according to board Chair Keven Ellis, a Republican from Lufkin.

"I think students look for themselves in what they study," Ellis said. "When our students see themselves in what they’re learning, they’re an engaged student, and when you have an engaged student, that’s when you see a lot of student success."

Many members credited the board’s Aicha Davis, a Dallas Democrat, with the course’s creation. Davis worked with stakeholders and educators across the state, including the president of the Texas NAACP, to design the curriculum.

"You displayed such courage and willpower to make sure this course came to fruition," board member Georgina C. Pérez said to Davis. "So congratulations to you."

During the meeting, Davis became visibly emotional, and she thanked the board for their enthusiasm and willingness to approve such a course.

"This course exceeded anything I ever thought it would. It’s so rich, and it’s something I wish I could have taken when I was young," Davis said. "Kids for generations will become better people because of this course. And I know other states are going to pick up on it."

There was some discussion at a committee meeting Thursday of what authors and historical events merited mentioning in the curriculum. Several members expressed concerns about adding too many details to the course without giving enough time for public comment.

"While I appreciate the desire to follow our process, I think we should probably be more focused on the content of our courses, the richness of our courses, rather than checking compliance boxes in our process list," said Pérez, an El Paso Democrat. "I want to also note, this is an elective course, not a required course."

The course was supported by testimony from members of the Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services.

"This consideration comes at a historical moment when the state and our country are in quarantine due to coronavirus, and we continue to see reports that this virus disproportionately impacts African American communities," group leaders Juan Parras, Ana Parras and Yvette Arellano wrote in a letter to the board. "Therefore, it is our sincere hope that by looking upon history we may find the strength to form our new history together."

The African American studies course follows the board’s 2018 approval of a Mexican American studies course. Many members expressed interest in adding more ethnic studies courses as social studies electives, including a Native American studies course.