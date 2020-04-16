Calendar

Through May 3 - Texas South Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

Through May 17 - Texas North Zone Rio Grande spring turkey season.

Through May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season.

April 20-May 6 - Oklahoma spring turkey season for eight southeastern counties including Atoka and Choctaw counties.

April 22-May 14 - Texas Eastern Turkey spring season including Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties.

May 5 - Red River Fly Fishers meeting CANCELLED due to COVID-19 crisis.

May 20 – Oklahoma Controlled Hunts application deadline. For information, visit www.wildlifedepartment.com .

Notes

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt life across the Lone Star State and beyond, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials continue to keep Texas State Parks closed for the foreseeable future…ODWC reported this week that the Sooner State's 2020 Controlled Hunts application period is now open through May 20, 2020. The state agency reports that there are new deer hunts available this year for physically-challenged youth as well as new walk-in-only elk hunts at the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. For information, please visit the agency's website at https://www.wildlifedepartment.com...ODWC notes that as a part of the Controlled Hunts checkout process, applicants will have the option to buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a guided dove hunt in Argentina. The trip was donated by the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation. All proceeds will go to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation…

Hunting Report

Spring turkey season reports continue to be slow as the coronavirus pandemic continues to slow hunter travel and participation…The 2020 spring turkey hunting season for hunters in Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties is scheduled to start up next week on Wednesday, April 22. The 23-day season will conclude on May 14…Since Grayson, Fannin, and Lamar counties fall under Texas’ Eastern turkey hunting regulations package, all successful hunters must electronically report their harvest to TPWD within 24 hours of taking the gobbler…North Texas Outfitters head guide Dakota Stowers had a good week of success with several good longbeards falling to hunters in southern Oklahoma…One local turkey hunter traveled to a longtime lease west of the Texomaland area last weekend, finding henned up gobblers that did little gobbling…

Fishing Reports

As the COVID-19 pandemic crisis continues, TPWD advises anglers that if they plan to go fishing, check all local orders related to the current virus outbreak. Also check the status of the location you're planning to fish since some lakes, ramps, and access points may be closed…The agency also reminds that a valid Texas fishing license is required and anglers must follow the pertinent regulations concerning bag limits, length and slot limits, and method of take (including on Community Fishing Lakes)… At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 67 degrees; and the lake is 0.68’ high. TPWD says that striped bass and white bass are excellent on live bait. Largemouth bass are good for those fishing soft plastic creatures and crankbaits in shallow water spawning areas. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs fished by boathouses, marinas, creeks, and inlets...At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temp is 64 degrees; and the lake is 5.03’ high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good for anglers flipping plastic creatures and working crankbaits and spinnerbaits in 2-12’ of water. White bass are excellent in 20-40’ of water on slabs. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished in the marina, bridges and brush piles...At Lake Fork, water is lightly stained; water temps are 63-66 degrees; and the lake is at normal level. TPWD says that largemouth bass are still excellent on soft plastic lizards, topwaters, Chatterbaits and frogs fished for spawning fish in shallow water areas. Some fish are beginning to hold on post-spawn locations such as roadbeds, submerged structure, and points in 8-12’ of water. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished in 12-25’ of water... At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC reports a river elevation above normal, water temp of 62 degrees and muddy conditions. Rainbow trout are slow on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons fished near side channels and main river channels. No word on flies that are working for fly fishing enthusiasts. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass are slow on crankbaits and Flukes fished around brush, structure, side channels and the river's shoreline...At McGee Creek, ODWC reports normal lake elevation and a water temp of 62 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on Alabama rigs, Flukes, jerkbaits, soft plastic baits and spinnerbaits fished around brush, structure, points, rocks and in coves...

Tip of the Week

The largemouth bass spawn is happening in many areas across the Red River Valley. If you happen to catch an egg laden female in the shallows, do your part for future bass fishing success by practicing the angling version of C-P-R right now. What’s that? Catch the fish, take a quick photo if desired, and quickly release the female bass back into the water so that her eggs can be successfully hatched out to provide future generations of bass at your favorite lake.