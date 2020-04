Everyone is asking......What about local schools and graduation dates? The coronavirus has caused havoc on all the traditional plans and yearly rituals.

The only local school district that has set a tentative date is Alice Independent School District (AISD). AlSD has scheduled graduation on Saturday July 25, although the place and time has not been determined.

Ben Bolt ISD, Premont ISD and San Diego ISD are still pending the decision to set a date and will make an announcement at a later time.