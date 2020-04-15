Mirror report

On Friday, Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno issued the following update for the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic:

“As we end our third week of ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe,’ I want to congratulate the citizens of Midlothian for helping to protect our families, friends, and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to follow safety guidelines. I also want to reassure you that City leaders are working closely with Ellis County Emergency Management to monitor developments and adjust our City policies and practices as needed to ensure public safety and to support essential businesses.

“We are adding to the COVID-19 Information page of the midlothian.tx.us website as we receive updates in an effort to keep you informed. Included on that page are valuable links to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for COVID-19 prevention, symptoms, and what to do if you are sick. Also provided on our website is a link to testing center information, and daily updates on numbers and status of cases locally and statewide. Information is also available about how to continue to access City services online or by phone, during this crisis. Also, while you’re on the website, be sure to sign up from the homepage for ‘Notify Me’ and ‘Code Red’ to receive immediate notifications of city news.

“It is hoped that by following the CDC guidelines the disease curve will be flattened and we will avoid overwhelming our healthcare system. If you think you are having COVID-19 symptoms, call your primary care or urgent care provider to discuss your symptoms before you get medical care.

“The State of Texas has strongly urged citizens to stay at home except to conduct essential business. If you do need to go out, be sure to follow social distancing guidelines and take measures to prevent infection, including wearing a face covering. The CDC provides a number of tips for preventing the spread of disease on its website.

“I also encourage members of the business community to visit the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce website for links to resources for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Finally, I want to thank all of our citizens for supporting our first responders and each other. Seeing meals delivered to our firefighters and police officers has buoyed our spirits. Gratitude shown to our waste management workers who are working extra hard to keep up with trash collections has also been appreciated. Even amid this unprecedented disaster, the strength and resilience of the community shines through and it makes me proud to be your mayor.”