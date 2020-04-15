As of Wednesday evening, the Ellis County Local Health Authority has confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 87 cases.

According to a news release, “these four additional cases of COVID-19 include a 46-year-old female resident of Ennis, a 79-year-old male resident of Glenn Heights, a 39-year-old female resident of Midlothian, and a 42-year-old female resident of Waxahachie.”

As a reminder, the Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.