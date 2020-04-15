Rehabilitation project to take place over 8 weeks max

The city of Midlothian has begun pavement rehabilitation in three phases on Ashford Lane in the south part of the city.

The first phase got underway on Monday. It begins at the 800 block of Ashford Lane at 14th Street and moves east to the 1600 block of Ashford Lane at Whitehead Road.

In a post on the city’s website, officials said the first phase should be completed in about two weeks, weather permitting. The street will be resurfaced and/or reconstructed with asphalt concrete.

During construction, the street will be open to through traffic and construction crews, but some traffic interruption will occur.

All three phases of the Ashford Lane project should be completed in six to eight weeks, barring rain delays, the site states.

“We appreciate residents’ patience as we make these much-needed road improvements,” officials said. “For questions, please call Public Works at 972-775-1083, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are here to serve you; although our offices are not currently open to the public during the ’Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order.”

Sign fees waived

To help local businesses keep customers informed of temporary hours and services during the COVID-19 crisis and “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, the city of Midlothian is waiving application fees to permit temporary signs and devices for 90 days from April 8 through July 8.

After the 90-day period, businesses will need to re-apply and pay fees to obtain a permit for an additional 90 days. This applies to all community retail, commercial, light/medium/heavy industrial zoning districts, and general professional, including businesses located in the downtown central business district. This also includes businesses located in strip centers, which are not normally allowed to post temporary signs.

Businesses needing to erect a temporary sign or advertising device should download an application from the city’s website at www.midlothian.tx.us/ and email, FAX, or mail as follows:

Email: Community.Services@midlothian.tx.us .

FAX: 972-775-7677

Mail: Midlothian Community Services, 1150 N. Highway 67, Ste. 100, Midlothian, TX 76065

“For assistance obtaining or completing a permit, please give us a call at 972-775-7614,” the city states on its website “Although our lobby is closed, we are here to help, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”