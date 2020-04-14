Daily Light report

RED OAK – While remote/distant learning during the coronavirus concerns continues, Red Oak ISD wants to celebrate, now more than ever, its amazing Red Oak ISD parents with its annual Parent of the Year awards.

“The event was canceled, but it is vital to honor these moms and dads who were nominated by their children,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “The nomination letters were touching, heart-warming, emotional, and full of love. We couldn’t be prouder of our students and their outstanding parent nominees.”

“To our parents, ROISD is an amazing district because of your caring attitude, love of your children and support of their education. We can’t do it without you!” exclaimed Sanford. “We also want to thank our students for all their amazing entries – showering their parents with love and appreciation. Finally, thanks to the staff and campus administration for facilitating the process, and Mrs. Donna Knight for spearheading this amazing award program. We celebrate each of the winners.”

On behalf of the Board, district and campus administration, congratulations!

Campus Winners:

•Little Hawks Mom of the Year: Lamiae El Ghrich Maoun nominated by Sabrina

•Little Hawks Dad of the Year: Bradley Hatch nominated by Wyatt

•Shields Elementary Mom of the Year: Summer Lord nominated by Samantha

•Shields Elementary Dad of the Year: Jonathon Malone nominated by Jovie

•Eastridge Elementary Mom of the Year: Kara Petty nominated by Eva

•Eastridge Elementary Dad of the Year: David Arias nominated by Anna

•Red Oak Elementary Mom of the Year: Traci Silas nominated by Tyler

•Red Oak Elementary Dad of the Year: Matt Barrett nominated by Gavin

•Wooden Elementary Mom of the Year: Stephanie Knight nominated by Lillian

•Wooden Elementary Dad of the Year: Octavio Zarco nominated by Aaron

•Schupmann Elementary Mom of the Year: Dana Alchawa nominated by Shahed

•Schupmann Elementary Dad of the Year: William Moffett nominated by Madelyn

•Red Oak Middle School Mom of the Year: Tonya Outland nominated by Emma

•Red Oak Middle School Dad of the Year: Channing Gillard nominated by Breye

•Red Oak High School Mom of the Year: Jennifer Vazquez nominated by Dylan

•Red Oak High School Dad of the Year: Jeremy Lampier nominated by Jayden

District Winners:

•ROISD District Mom of the Year: Paige Davis nominated by Ellie

•ROISD District Dad of the Year: Donny Lutrick nominated by Townly