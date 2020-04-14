The Ellis County Local Health Authority has confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county, which now increases the countywide total to 83 cases.

The four additional cases of COVID-19 are residents in the city of Waxahachie. These cases include a 33-year-old male and a 48-year-old female. Additionally, these cases include two additional residents of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation, ages 60 and 80.

In a news release, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director Todd Little stated, “It is important that Ellis County residents remember that COVID-19 is present in our community and we need to all take the necessary precautionary measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

As a reminder, the Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.