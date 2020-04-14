Comal County, which sits between Hays County and San Antonio’s Bexar County, confirmed is 39th case of COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, on Tuesday.

The latest patients include a person in their 60s who lives in Garden Ridge, in southern Comal County northeast of San Antonio, and a person in their 40s from southwestern Comal County.

Both are isolated at home, county officials said.

So far, 19 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the county and 14 other cases remain active. Six people have died.

A total of 441 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Comal County, with 70 of them still pending results.

Here is a breakdown of where each case is in Comal County:

• New Braunfels: 12

• Bulverde area: 7

• Eastern Comal County: 5

• North of Canyon Lake: 4

• South of Canyon Lake: 3

• Fair Oaks Ranch: 2

• Spring Branch area: 2

• Garden Ridge: 1

• Central Comal County: 1

• Southwest Comal County: 2