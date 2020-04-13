Two teenagers were hospitalized early Monday after a vehicle rolled over into a Northwest Austin creek bed, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded to the 6400 block of Spicewood Springs Road, which is west of Capital of Texas Highway (Loop 360), at 2:23 a.m.

The area is near Bull Creek.

Both teenagers were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center near downtown with possibly serious injuries, medics said.

